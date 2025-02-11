Limpopo licence officials nabbed during sting operation

The Hawks and the Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RMTC) have vowed to arrest corrupt officials in Limpopo who are embroiled in fraud and corruption-related activities in the issuing of bogus driving licences.



Since Friday last week, 18 officials from the Lephalale, Thabazimbi, Giyani and Mutale local municipalities have been arrested on charges related to corruption at traffic licensing centres during the “takedown operation”.

Accepted bribes and issued fake licenses

It is alleged that the municipal officials, among others, accepted bribes and issued fake vehicle and drivers’ licenses.

A driving school owner who was reportedly colluding with the corrupt officials was also arrested.

This follows an intensive investigation that was launched in 2021 to identify officials who were issuing learners and driver’s licenses without following proper procedures in return for gratification.

Investigations have revealed that the bogus driver’s licences were sold at a minimum of R8, 600 per applicant.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said, during the sting operation, the Hawks seized gadgets believed to contain valuable information that could be helpful to the investigation.

More arrests imminent

“The team is still busy with the operation to address fraud and corruption-related offences in the province. More arrests are imminent,” he said.



RTMC CEO, Advocate Makhosini Msibi, said the arrests are a sign of the government’s commitment to address all key factors that lead to road crashes and fatalities on South African roads.



“Fraud and corruption related to the issuing of driver’s licences is one of the issues that undermine government’s efforts to improve road safety,” Msibi said.

Some of the accused have been under investigation since 2021 for allegations of corruption, fraud, and contravening the Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996.

Msibi said investigations remain ongoing. More arrests are expected as law enforcement agencies have vowed to work diligently to dismantle corrupt networks, he said.

