Limpopo man, 28, arrested for impregnating 13-year-old girl

Limpopo police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl. The teenager, who gave birth at Seshego Hospital, was one of the mothers across South Africa who gave birth to 1, 360 new-borns on Christmas Day.

However, on Christmas Day, the Department of Health has raised concerns over the issue of teenage pregnancy.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of statutory rape.

Growing concerns over teenage pregnancies

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed shock and sadness over the matter. She says it highlights the grave issue of teenage pregnancy and the abuse of minors in society.

Ramathuba said the matter was taken seriously, emphasising that there is no tolerance for an adult who has a sexual relationship with a minor.

“We welcome this quick response by the SAPS after the hospital had raised concern over a 13-year-old giving birth during Christmas.

“It is now our responsibility to make sure that the judiciary acts in accordance with the extent of the crime. Statutory rape is visible in many parts of our province, and we need to bring to a close such a sad chapter.

“The man is in custody in Seshego and will soon make an appearance in court. We must remain vigilant and committed to preventing such heinous acts in our communities,” said Ramathuba.

She said she has also dispatched the MECs for health, social development, and transport and community safety to ensure that the necessary support and care are provided to the young mother.

Paedophiles not tolerated in Limpopo

Ramathuba said the arrest will serve as an example to everyone else attempting sexual relationships with minors. She added that paedophiles will not be tolerated in Limpopo.

“It is unacceptable that adults prey on vulnerable minors. And I am committed to utilising all available laws to set a precedent that such behaviour will not be tolerated. We must stand united in our resolve to protect our children from violence and exploitation.

“I call on all members of our society to join us in this fight. We must work together to create a safe environment for our children. One where they can grow, learn and thrive without the fear of abuse. We cannot allow our society to descend to the level where such acts occur without consequence,” said Ramathuba.

