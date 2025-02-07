Limpopo man gets life for rape, murder of girl, 8

The Limpopo High Court sitting in Polokwane has on Thursday sentenced Kgopotso Mmotse Koma, 29, to two life terms for the senseless murder and rape of an innocent eight-year-old girl.

The court further ordered that the sentence in count one of murder should run concurrently with the count of rape. This effectively brings the sentence to life imprisonment.



Koma pleaded not guilty during the lengthy trial. The state-led witnesses testified that on June 8 2019, at Mamone village, the deceased Pompo Hope Seponye was at home playing when Koma sent her to buy him cigarettes at a local tuck shop.

After a while, Koma followed Seponye to the shop and accosted her while on her way back.

He then took the little girl to a nearby house owned by his friend.

Upon arrival at the house, Koma allegedly raped Seponye before strangling her to death.

As it was getting late, Seponye’s parents and other community members started searching for her. They searched until they found her body in the house lying on the bed, half naked.

Koma, of Mamone village in Jane Furse in the Sekhukhune district, later fled from the village. But he was later arrested by the police following a few days of manhunt.

State advocate Rendani Mulaudzi submitted that the accused was not remorseful of his heinous conduct as he took advantage of the deceased’s vulnerability.

She further said that Koma violated the Seponye’s right to life. Thus due to this offence he deserves to be taken away from society.

“Seponye’s family had to relocate to another province as they lived in fear that a similar incident could take place. There are no substantial or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence,” she said.



The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentence. She said the sentence should be a deterrent to would-be offenders.

“I urge the public to fight against violence towards women and children. As the DPP, we further praise the diligent work carried out by advocate Mulaudzi, and all stakeholders involved in achieving this outcome,” Thenga said.



