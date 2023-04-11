Limpopo man hands himself over to police after killing ex-lover

A 27-year-old man handed himself over to the police after he allegedly stoned his former girlfriend and the mother of his child to death.

According to the police, the incident took place at Dzingidzingi village in Limpopo at the weekend. The suspect allegedly fled to Malamulele after committing the crime.

In a police statement, it is alleged that the victim and her friend were walking back home from a local tavern when they came across her former boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the former lovers allegedly had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone.

“Her friend cried for help and ran to nearby households. When she returned, the victim was critically injured and unconscious,” said Malesela.

“The suspect was nowhere to be found. The victim was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

After alerting the police, a case of murder was opened and a manhunt was activated until the suspect handed himself over to the police.

“The suspect will appear before the Giyani magistrate’s court soon to face charges of murder. The police investigations are still continuing,” added Ledwaba.

