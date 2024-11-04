Limpopo man smiles as he gets life sentences for killing spree

Immanuel Charles Maboko, 35, kept a calm demeanour and even smiled when acting judge Malose Samuel Monene sentenced him to three life sentences in the Limpopo High Court division in Polokwane on Friday.

Having been found guilty of committing cold-blooded crimes already, Maboko, who is from Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune area, seemed to have made peace with the reality that he was going to jail for a long time.

Monene sentenced Maboko to three life terms for three counts of murder, alongside additional sentences of 15 years for aggravated robbery and three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The life terms will not run concurrently. However, the sentences for robbery and firearm possession will be served concurrently.

Despite facing charges of serious nature, Maboko pleaded not guilty and chose to represent himself.

In sentencing remarks, Monene emphasised the broader societal impact of the murders and noted the lack of remorse Maboko displayed.

“The removal of elements like Maboko from society would contribute to public safety. There were no grounds to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” Monene said.

Solace to the bereaved families

The director of public prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga, said the lengthy sentence was welcomed and should serve as a deterrent to would-be criminals.

“The justice delivered provides solace to the bereaved families and demonstrates our commitment to upholding the rule of law,” said Thenga.

A state witness testified that Maboko entered a BMW dealership in Nirvana, Polokwane, under the false pretence of purchasing a car.

He then pulled out a firearm and demanded the keys of a BMW X6M from the sales manager.

During the altercation, Muofhe Luvhimbi, an educator from George Mbulaheni Secondary School in Tshikuwi village in the Vhembe district who had brought his vehicle for servicing, was fatally shot.

Maboko fled the scene, leaving Luvhimbi dead on the floor of the dealership.

The police were immediately alerted and arrested Maboko near Silicon, next to Peter Mokaba Stadium, after finding him inside the stolen vehicle.

Two firearms were also recovered.

Serial murderer

Investigations revealed that Maboko was also responsible for the murder of Lucas Patana Malatji, whom he shot and killed on April 1, 2022.

On that morning, Maboko arrived at Malatji’s home in Mabocha village around 6am, parked his white Polo at the gate, and called for Lucas to come out.

Malatji, who had been preparing to go to work, met Maboko at the gate. He was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

At the time of the murder, Malatji was employed by Maboko for construction work.

Additionally, Maboko was convicted for the murder of Professor Mohamed Sabre Tayob, who was shot dead while jogging with others on Munnik Street in Sterkpark, Polokwane.

A witness testified that a man driving a white vehicle alighted from his car and shot Tayob several times before fleeing.

