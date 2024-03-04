Limpopo man stabbed to death following a drunken brawl

A 30-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another man during a drinking spree in GaMampa village, Mecklenburg, at the weekend.

The suspected murderer is expected to appear before the Mecklenburg magistrate’s court in the next few days.

According to the police, the gruesome incident took place at about 4am on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect and the 31-year-old victim were drinking when a dispute between them erupted.

A case of murder has been opened

“Subsequently, the suspect purportedly brandished a sharp object and inflicted a fatal stab wound on the victim’s forehead,” explained Ledwaba.

Police and emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene, where the victim was declared dead. The suspect was arrested at the liquor establishment, and a murder case was opened.

The police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the killing.

“The incidents characterised by brutal and unnecessary violence have not only led to the loss of lives but also unfilled fear in the community, hindering the peaceful and lawful conduct of business,” said Hadebe.

Police investigations are under way.

Crime statistics are on the rise

Over 7 000 people died in South Africa between October and December 2023, according to the crime statistics for the second quarter of the year that Police Minister Bheki Cele released in February.

This was an increase of 2% compared to the same period in the previous year. Cele said at the time that most murders took place in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng.

“The provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State must be singled out and commended for being able to register a reduction in the number of people murdered during this period,” Cele said.

A total of 32 229 suspects were arrested for common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; 4 882 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder; and 4 783 suspects were arrested for sexual offence-related crimes, such as rape and attempted rape.

