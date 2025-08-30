Limpopo mourns the death of DJ Poizen

Limpopo is mourning the death of well-known artist, musician Cavin Masetla Aka DJ Poizen.

The 33-year-old musician from Tickeyline village outside Lenyenye, Tzaneen, died in a horrific accident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning along the N1 near the Ysterberg mountain outside Polokwane in the Capricorn District.

Reports indicate that Poizen was traveling with fellow musician, Chymamusique following a performance they had in Mokopane the night before.

Chymamusique was injured and is currently in the ICU.

Poizen, a former member of House Victimz, had recently worked on a single featuring Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small, as well as Jus Funo and Seraph IM, which was set for official release on November 17.

Head-on collision

According to the police reports, two sedans collided head on, claiming five passengers with two more people sustaining some serious injuries. The two were taken to hospital.

“Out of the five people who passed on, four of them were burnt beyond recognition and the two injured which include a driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital,” said the spokesperson of Transport and Community Safety, Tidimalo Chuene.

Preliminary reports indicate that one of the vehicles tried to overtake. Although SAPS is busy with investigations, recklessness cannot be ruled out.

Widely respected

He was widely admired in the local music scene for his contribution to house and Amapiano genres and is remembered as a talented and beloved DJ/producer.

No official statements have yet been released by his record label Sony Music or his family.

Fans and fellow artists have begun sharing tributes on social media, mourning the untimely loss of a promising talent in South Africa’s music industry.

“Our hearts are with the families and next of kin of those who lost their lives and at the same time, we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I once more urge all road users to be patient on the road. I am seriously concerned about these accidents which are as a result of recklessness” said MEC Violet Mathye.

