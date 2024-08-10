Limpopo musician Kharishma survives horrific car crash

The Limpopo entertainment industry is reeling with shock after rising star Kharishma was involved in a horrific car accident that left several people with severe injuries.

The accident happened near a filling station along the R37 road at Ga-Kgwete village in Sekhukhune district on Friday evening.

The Bolo house sensation was driving herself from an event outside the sleepy town of Burgersfort. She got involved in a head-on collision along the way.

Kharishma, whose real name is Melita Mogale from Solomondale outside Polokwane, was rushed to the hospital. She is still recovering.

Recovering in hospital

Her manager, Malope Malete, was economical with details of the accident on Saturday. However, he confirmed that the artist was driving by herself when the accident happened.

“Yes I can confirm that Kharishma was the driver when the accident happened on Friday around midnight. She was driving back to Polokwane after performing at a bash in the Sekhukhune area. Kharishma was taken to a nearby hospital and we are hoping that she recovers soon. So that she could return to her normal life of entertaining her fans” said Malete.

Limpopo Artists Movement chairman, Mphoza Mashabela, expressed shock and concern. He said the industry was concerned about its artists being involved in car accidents.

This comes after another artist from the province survived a horrific crash.

Controversial rapper, Shebeshxt, was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of his daughter, Onthatile. The accident happened on June 8. The rapper was returning from an event on the R37 near Smelters Mine, south of Polokwane.

Concern about artists being involved in accidents

Mashabela said: “The latest news regarding one of our artists being involved in a car accident has brought a painful sense of déjà vu. This cannot be business as usual. These unfortunate accidents have a negative impact on the industry. We wish Kharishma a speedy recovery so that she continues to mesmerize her fans.”

Kharishma’s music deftly fuses contemporary Afrobeat elements with traditional African sounds. It provides a fascinating musical experience that is both nostalgic and forward thinking.

Kharishma sent shockwaves and left revelers in awe when she took to the stage heavily pregnant.

Rising star

The 23-year-old catapulted herself into the music industry following her latest heats, Matome and Sekoloto.

In a 34-second clip of her performance, Kharishma can be seen in a baggy Nike T-shirt with black leggings. The clip went viral on Facebook.

Throughout the gruelling performance, Kharishma was visibly not at ease. She was often kneeling down. Fans looked on and captured the live performance on videos, while others shook their heads in disapproval.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content