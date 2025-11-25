Limpopo musician Shebeshxt to spend two more days in jail as bail bid continues

It will be at least two more days before the controversial Limpopo musician Lehlohonolo Chauke, better known by his stage name Shebeshxt, finds out if he will be released on bail.

This follows the decision of the Polokwane High Court to postpone the 30-year-old artist’s attempted murder case until November 27 to continue hearing his bail application.

The postponement was necessary to give Shebeshxt’s attorney enough time to get ready for the defence after the state confirmed six additional charges related to the musician and combined them with the new case.

The other older cases include three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious damage to property, robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and other charges connected to an arrest warrant that was issued in 2023 and was still pending.

Shebeshxt was taken into custody two weeks ago in the upscale Bendor suburb outside of Polokwane as part of an intelligence-driven police operation.

At the time of his arrest, he was accompanied by Lot Ramusi, his attorney.

October 19 shooting

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant related to a case filed with the Westernburg South African Police Service (SAPS), which led to his arrest.

The incident is related to a shooting that happened on October 19 in Ladanna, outside of Polokwane, along Witklip Street.

Shebeshxt allegedly got into a fight with another driver before firing several shots at the victim’s car, injuring a 34-year-old man who was later taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Westernburg SAPS initially opened the case, but it was later moved to the provincial investigation unit for additional investigation.

Police obtained a warrant on Tuesday and executed it the following day. During the operation, officers also seized two vehicles belonging to Shebeshxt for forensic analysis.

