‘Limpopo needs investment partnerships to drive tourism growth’ – MEC

Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET), Tshitireke Matibe, says the province needs strong investment partnerships to position itself as one of South Africa’s preferred tourism destinations.

Matibe was speaking during Limpopo’s World Tourism Day celebrations held on Tuesday at Orpen View outside Polokwane.

“As Limpopo, we mark our own milestone, to take stock and to reaffirm our commitment to building tourism as a driver of jobs,” he said.

Sustainable economic growth tool

“Tourism in Limpopo is a tool for sustainable job creation and local economic development. As I said in the provincial budget vote earlier this year, tourism must be the people’s industry, reaching from our villages to our towns and spreading benefits to women, youth, and rural communities.”

The MEC said the province’s tourism sector has made significant strides in creating sustainable employment.

“From events and conferences hosted in our province to investments in community-based tourism projects, we are proving that tourism can be both an economic engine and a social equaliser,” Matibe said.

Reflecting on this year’s theme, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, he stressed that transformation must be inclusive.

“To us as the province, sustainable transformation means the benefits of tourism must be widely shared. Ensuring that no community, no village, and no entrepreneur is left behind. It is about inclusivity, resilience, and innovation.”

Matibe also highlighted service excellence as a cornerstone of the sector’s sustainability.

Investing in key infrastructure

“We will intensify skills training programmes. To ensure that frontline staff embody the hospitality that makes Limpopo unforgettable. We cannot grow tourism without investing in infrastructure.

“Ahead of the 5th Annual Investment Conference on October 1, we are developing an investment pipeline for tourism infrastructure. Including airlift, accommodation, and attractions.”

The MEC praised Limpopo’s wildlife as the province’s “crown jewel”. He cited successful initiatives such as Limpopo Wildlife Resorts Mahala Week and SANParks Week. These boosted domestic tourism.

“We must leverage these campaigns to aggressively promote our wildlife offerings. While also ensuring cleanliness in our parks and surrounding communities.”

He added that seasonal tourism drives, including Shot’ Left, Tourism Thursdays, and the upcoming Summer and Limpopo Ka Dezember campaigns, should help market the province as a year-round, top-three destination in South Africa.

“We call on all municipalities, associations, and private operators to craft unique packages. And to share festive specials through the Limpopo Tourism Agency,” Matibe concluded.

