Limpopo officials beam with pride as three boys cycle to Cape Town

The Bolsheviks Party has joined scores of people in encouraging three boys from Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune area, Limpopo, who have embarked on an extra cycling journey from Burgersfort to Cape Town.

The three boys, Karabo Mokoo, 21, Gauta Mahlakoane, 22, and Maxwell Ndou, 24, are on an ambitious 1 741km trek aimed at steering young men away from the perils of drugs and gangsterism.

“As the Bolsheviks Party of South Africa, we extend our heartfelt admiration and encouragement to the three young champions.

Boldness, resilience commended

“Their boldness, resilience, and determination are a shining light to the youth of Sekhukhune District and beyond. They are not just cycling, they are carrying the hopes, dreams, and spirit of an entire district on their shoulders,” said the party’s secretary general, Seun Mogotji.

The Bolsheviks Party of South Africa is a political party based in Limpopo. It is campaigning for a more egalitarian society, and for the Moutse area to be transferred from Limpopo to Mpumalanga province.

Mogotji said they were beaming with pride as their determined young men set out on an extraordinary feat.

“This remarkable endeavour is not just a physical challenge. It is a powerful statement of youth empowerment. Of courage and the boundless potential that lies within the hearts of young people in our communities.

Symbolic voyage

“With each turn of the pedal, these boys are riding not only for themselves but for every young dreamer in Sekhukhune. Their journey symbolises what is possible when vision, purpose, and community support come together. They are proof that with determination and the right backing, our youth can go the distance. Literally and figuratively,” said Mogotji.

The trio also received a courtesy visit along their way from the mayor of Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality in Sekhukhune, Eddie Maila.

His personal engagement and words of encouragement served as a powerful morale boost. And it was not only for the cyclists but for the entire community that stands behind them.

“Mayor Maila’s presence reaffirmed the importance of leadership that uplifts, supports, and walks with the youth. His gesture demonstrated a deep commitment to nurturing the talents and dreams of young people in our district. And for that, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation,” added Mogotji.

Support from sponsors

The three young men’s incredible journey has gained support from a number of generous sponsors. And community members came together to ensure the boys had the resources they needed for this mission. From financial contributions to moral support, every act of kindness has played a vital role in fuelling their dream.

Mogotji has since pleaded with the people of Sekhukhune to stand united in pride and admiration. These three young cyclists are carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of an entire district. As they make their way to Cape Town, they do so with the full backing of a community that believes in them. A community that supports them and celebrates them.

