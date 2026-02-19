Limpopo pharmacist sentenced for defrauding state medical aid

A 41-year-old pharmacist from Malamulele has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment or pay a fine of R500, 000 after being convicted on 18 counts of fraud by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Tinyiko Gift Mongolele, director of a pharmacy in Malamulele, was found guilty following an intensive investigation into fraudulent medical aid claims.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the matter. He said the case was opened by the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) after suspicious claims were detected under members’ details.

Police confirm matter

“The complainant in this matter is ]GEMS]. It opened a case after detecting suspicious claims submitted under members’ details,” Ledwaba said.

The docket was assigned to Warrant Officer Choene Manaka of the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit. This as it needed further investigation.

According to Ledwaba, investigations revealed that Mongolele approached GEMS members. He requested their medical aid information, promising them cash-back incentives or shoes in return.

“He further used the details of two medical doctors without their knowledge or consent. And these were used… to submit claims for medication requiring prescriptions. In some instances, members had never consulted the doctors concerned. And they were unaware that claims had been submitted on their behalf,” said Ledwaba.

Medical aid defrauded over R90k

The fraudulent activities took place between January and September 2018. This resulted in GEMS suffering a total loss of R91, 873.07.

Mongolele was arrested on May 12, 2025. He appeared before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on the same day, and was granted bail of R5 000.

On February 18 2026, he appeared before the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crime Court. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine of R500 000 for the 18 counts of fraud.

Limpopo Police Provincial Commissioner General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the conviction. She commended the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit for their thorough investigation and continued efforts to combat fraud and protect public funds.

