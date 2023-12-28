Limpopo police boss disgusted by rape of 84-year-old granny

An 84-year-old woman was raped by an unknown suspect who broke into her house at about 1.30am on Wednesday in Mookgopong, Limpopo.

According to reports, the granny was asleep when the intruder gained access into her house through the window and sexually violated her.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba explained: “The suspect allegedly fell asleep afterwards and the victim managed to escape and seek help from the neighbours.

“They promptly responded but the suspect managed to flee from the scene.”

Police and medical emergency services were alerted to the crime and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, expressed her disgust at the incident and said she is saddened by this act of gender-based violence perpetrated on the elderly woman.

Said Hadebe: “This abhorrent incident does not reflect the values of our community. We vehemently denounce any form of violence, especially against vulnerable members of society.

“Our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of every resident remains unwavering.”

Hadebe pleaded with anyone who might have the information about the suspect’s whereabouts to contact police.

Police have opened a case of rape and housebreaking, which has since been transferred to the Modimolle family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation.

Police appealed to people with information that can help with the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Helray Mmola on 082 319 9465, or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app to report the crime.

During the announcement of the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2023 in August, Police Minister Bheki Cele said many of reported rape cases took place at the residence of the perpetrator or that of the victim, including places known by victims or the perpetrators.

He also said that some of these crimes are committed by family members against their relatives, friends and neighbours.

Cele called on communities to be allies against crime, adding that this cannot be understated.

“When it comes to the prevention and combating of GBVF [gender-based violence and femicide], it remains a betrayal of humanity to look away and ignore abuse and violence of anyone, let alone women, children and other vulnerable groups in society.

“It is our resolve to ensure that the perpetrators of violence against women, children and vulnerable groups are brought to book.”