Limpopo police investigate murder of woman found floating in the river

A murder investigation has been opened by Vhembe district police following the horrific discovery of a young woman’s body in the Muledane River (Mvudi Park) on Saturday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, police officers responded to a complaint and, upon arrival, found the body of an unidentified female floating in the river.

Police divers retrieved the body, which had been in the river for a while. The victim, believed to be between 19 and 21 years old, was discovered naked with her hands and legs tied,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba claimed that a mealie bag full of stones was attached to her legs and that she also had cuts on her feet and some body parts removed.

“All relevant role players attended the scene, and the body was taken to forensic pathology services for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death,” said Mashaba.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial police commissioner of Limpopo, has spoken out against the killing’s brutality and instructed the investigating team to put in endless effort to hold those responsible for it accountable.

Police have asked the public for help identifying the deceased woman and locating the suspects. Members of the public can contact Thohoyandou SAPS (SA Police Service) or call the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111.

Pointing a firearm

In another incident, the police in Westenburg outside Polokwane have arrested a 44-year-old man suspected of pointing a firearm in Ladanna.

A male customer threatened to shoot a teller in a Ladanna store, according to a complaint made to the police.

They arrived at the scene quickly and discovered the suspected suspect still inside the store. Throughout the interview, the suspect admitted to pointing a gun at a teller.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, the officers found additional firearms in his workshop. The ammunition and four rifles were taken from his farm.

The suspect claimed that one of his clients, who brought the car to his workshop for service, owned the firearms.

The suspect was then taken into custody for allegedly possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as pointing a gun.

He is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday for possession of suspected unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

