Limpopo police launch manhunt for armed robbery suspects in Zebediela

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has directed police in Elandskraal, under the Sekhukhune District, to intensify efforts in tracking down a group of armed suspects. They are believed to be behind a series of house robberies committed in Kliphuiwel Village, Zebediela, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects appear to be part of a criminal syndicate targeting households in the Kliphuiwel Section.

“Looking at the modus operandi of these armed suspects, it is clear that they are a group targeting various communities, robbing residents at gunpoint in separate incidents,” said Ledwaba.

According to police reports, the first incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. when five armed men stormed into a house where a woman and her family were sleeping. They kicked open the bedroom door and stole valuables, including cellphones, a school bag, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shots fired

In another incident, which took place around 3:00 a.m. the same morning, a female victim was confronted outside her house by an armed man who ordered her back inside. Two more suspects followed and fired a gunshot before ransacking the house and fleeing with cellphones valued at over R5,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A third robbery was reported at around 3:50 a.m., when three armed men broke into a man’s home, held him at gunpoint, and stole his cellphone. The suspects allegedly fired a shot outside the house before escaping on foot.

Lieutenant General Hadebe has condemned the attacks and directed police to work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will never allow our communities to live in fear because of these criminal elements,” said Hadebe.

A manhunt for the suspects is currently underway. Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist in their arrest to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, their nearest police station, or use the MySAPSApp.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content