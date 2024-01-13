Limpopo police salute top cop’s life-long service, philanthropy

The Limpopo police have celebrated the remarkable career of one of the province’s top cops.

Brigadier Naledzani Julia Sivhula will be bowing out of the service at the end of the year after dedicating 40 years to law enforcement.

Hunger for knowledge

Since joining police service in 1984, she has risen through the ranks. From being a constable to brigadier, while also accumulating several academic qualifications.

These include a national diploma in policing, a junior degree in human resource management and an honors degree in human resource development.

She also holds a bachelor of arts honours in community policing and a certificate in labour law.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant General, Thembi Hadebe said: “Brigadier Sivhula has been a cornerstone of the organisation within her respective environment. [She has been] displaying the highest standards of policing and serving as a mentor to many colleagues in her illustrious career.”

Colourful career

Her career kicked off at Dzanani police station in Makhado. A year later she was transferred to Venda Police Training College as an instructor.

In 1991, she was transferred to Quartermaster as an administrator – head officer. During 1997, she was moved back to Makhado to beef up the administration.

In 2000, she became the captain as commander of the crime prevention unit in Makhado.

She was appointed station commander of Bandelierkop in the same year, and was moved to head the Soekmekaar police station.

In 2004 she was transferred to Morebeng.

At the time of her promotion, she was the station commander of Makhado after being promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. In 2007 she was promoted to colonel at the same station.

At the top of her game

In 2009, she became the station commander of Polokwane at the rank of a brigadier.

She was the Seshego Cluster Commander and Mankweng Cluster Commander, and Capricorn Deputy District Commissioner.

Sivhula was awarded a total of nine loyal service medals for the establishment of Venda Police. She was one of the recipients of the prestigious medal titled “75th Commemorative Anniversary of the South African Police Force” in 1988. She also received an award for 30 years of loyal service.

A life dedicated to uplifting others

Brigadier Sivhula’s drive to encourages young people to sharpen their skills by furthering their studies and grabbing opportunities offered within the organisation is now bearing fruits.

She established the Women’s network structures and vegetable gardens at the stations where she worked as the station commander and within her district. The vegetables were distributed to destitute families, including schools for learners with disabilities. The initiative also provided an income for several unemployed women.

“It is very crucial to uphold our social responsibilities as SAPS members. We must not [ignore] the struggles endured by our communities. Where possible, we should lend a helping hand,” she said.

“Throughout my career, I have fostered partnerships with various stakeholders. We embarked on various projects and extended them to diverse families. These include learners from across various schools, older people and orphanage homes.”

She won excellence award countless times.

She is also a philanthropist and assisted a destitute family of 10 from Bergenek in the Westenburg policing area. Through her intervention, the family was able to get identity documents.

The family was also able to access the government social grant and later had an RDP house built for them.

Beacon of hope

She is a beacon of hope to the destitute, who now receive food parcels through her efforts.

The remarkable woman recently assisted a destitute family when they were unable to bury their mother.

Her devotion to helping the underprivileged is immeasurable.

