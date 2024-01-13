Limpopo police salute top cop’s life long service

The Limpopo police have celebrated the remarkable career of one of the province’s top cops.

Brigadier Naledzani Julia Sivhula will be bowing out of the service at the end of the year after dedicating 40 years to law enforcement.

Since joining police service in 1984 she has risen through the ranks, from being a constable to brigadier, while also accumulating several academic qualifications.

These include a national diploma in policing, a junior degree in human resource management and an honors degree in human resource development.

She also holds a bachelor of arts honours in community policing and a certificate in labour Law.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant General, Thembi Hadebe said: “Brigadier Sivhula has been a cornerstone of the organization within her respective environment, displaying the highest standards of policing and serving as a mentor to many colleagues in her illustrious career.”

Her career kicked off at Dzanani Police Station. A year later, she was transferred to Venda Police Training College as an instructor.

In 1991, she was transferred to Quartermaster as an administrator – head officer, during 1997, she was moved to Makhado to beef up the administration.

In 2000, she became the captain as the commander for crime prevention unit in Makhado.

In the same year, she was appointed the station commander of Bandelierkop and she was moved to head Soekmekaar police station.

In 2004 she was transferred to Morebeng.

At the time of her promotion she was the station commander of Makhado after being promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, until 2007, when she was promoted to colonel at the same station.

In 2009, she became the station commander of Polokwane at the rank of a brigadier.

She was a Seshego Cluster Commander and a Mankweng Cluster Commander, and Capricorn Deputy District Commissioner.

She was awarded a total of nine loyal service medals for the establishment of Venda Police during 1988 Seventy-Fifth Anniversary Commemorative and 30 years of loyal service.

Brigadier Sivhula’s drive to encourages young people to sharpen their skills by furthering their studies and grabbing opportunities offered within the organization is now bearing fruits.

Sivhula established the Women’s network structures and vegetable gardens at the stations where she worked as the Station Commander and within her District. The vegetables were distributed to destitute families, including schools for disabilities. The initiative also provided an income for several unemployed women”.

“It is very crucial to uphold our social responsibilities as SAPS members. We must not turn a blind eye to the struggles endured by our communities and we should lend a helping hand where possible.

“Throughout my career, I have fostered partnerships with various stakeholders, where we embarked on various projects and extended them to diverse families, including learners from across various schools, elderly people and orphanage homes.”

She won countless times excellence award.

She is considered a mentor and who groomed several women who are adding value and continue to change people’s lives.

Her deep feeling of mercy and sorrow for the suffering of others is immeasurable.

She is also a philanthropist and she assisted a destitute family of ten from Bergenek in Westenburg policing area and through her intervention. The family was able to get identity documents.

They ended up getting for social grant and the government ended up building then an RDP house.

She is a beacon of hope to the hopeless who receive donation of food parcels to fight hunger and food catastrophe.

The remarkable woman recently assisted destitute family in distress when they were unable to bury their mother.

