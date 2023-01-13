Limpopo police search for man who vanished after mob attack

The police in Limpopo are still searching for a man who went missing after he was attacked by a mob on Christmas Eve.

The 38-year-old Steven Ndlala was involved in a brawl with a group of people who attacked him with pangas and knives at a local tavern. He managed to escape and was last seen fleeing to the bushes where he disappeared.

Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela said the police have spoken to friends, relatives and searched for him in the hospitals without success. Seabela appealed to the public to help the police crack the case.

“There is no clear description of the type of clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance,” said Seabela.

“Anyone with information that can help in locating the missing man is requested to urgently contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Jeffrey Ngobeni, on 072 588 5949 or 082 414 3309, or phone the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

