Limpopo Premier awaits RTMC report on R81 crash that claimed 12 lives

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba says the province is awaiting the official report from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to determine the main cause of last week’s horrific crash on the R81 near Ga-Sekgopo, which claimed 12 lives — 11 church members and a taxi driver.

The tragic accident occurred last Sunday when a taxi carrying members of the International Assemblies of God was crushed between two heavy trucks. The victims were returning home to Tiyani village outside Elim after attending a church conference in Solomondale, near Polokwane.

Among the deceased were a married couple, two siblings, and several young choir members.

No official cause of crash

Speaking during a mass funeral held at Tiyani village on Saturday, Premier Ramathuba told thousands of mourners that authorities are still waiting for formal confirmation of what caused the crash.

“At the moment, we do not have straight answers as to what could have been the main cause of the accident,” said Ramathuba.

“We will await the report from the Road Traffic Management Corporation to establish what really happened. So that the families can have closure.”

Ramathuba described the tragedy as a painful reminder of the persistent dangers on South African roads.

Tragic end to church trip

“These were people of faith, traveling to serve their God — and yet their journey ended in tragedy. We mourn not only as families, but as a province,” she said.

The premier further urged motorists to regularly inspect their vehicles and ensure they are roadworthy. She said this will serve to prevent similar accidents.

Transport officials have confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Preliminary findings suggest that one of the trucks may have lost control, triggering the fatal chain collision.

Scenes at the mass funeral were filled with grief. Mourners struggled to contain their emotions as the 12 coffins were lowered into their graves. A tragic and heart-breaking end to what began as a joyous church trip.

