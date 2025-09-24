Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba encourages teaching kids in their own language

The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and traditions, particularly through teaching children their own languages.

Ramathuba was speaking on Wednesday during the Heritage Day Celebration held at Tjate, the Bapedi Royal Kingdom in Mohlaletse, Sekhukhune.

She underscored the need for younger generations to embrace their languages and cultural practices, saying they are central to identity and pride.

“Tjate is a symbol of Bapedi identity and heritage, encompassing the traditions, languages and cultural practices of the community. It acts as a focal point for the preservation and promotion of Bapedi culture. This place is evidence that the Bapedi kingdom bravely fought for their land and rights. And they did that for their future generations,” said Ramathuba.

The Premier further emphasised that heritage is a living concept.

Youth vital in heritage preservation

“Heritage is not static; it is alive and evolving with each generation. It is reflecting our stories, values, and aspirations. This is why we must transform our museums and heritage sites into vibrant, inclusive spaces that engage our young people and inspire them through a multi-faceted narrative of our cultural heritage.”

This year’s celebration was held under the theme: “Reimagine our Heritage Institutions for a New Era”. It underscores the role of heritage in shaping a dynamic, socially responsive, technologically innovative. As well as an economically inclusive society.

The event was attended by several dignitaries. They included the Speaker of the Limpopo Legislature, Honourable Makoma Makhurupetje, and Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs, Honourable Namane Dickson Masemola.

Cultural groups from across the province added colour to the occasion with traditional music and dance performances.

