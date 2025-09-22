Limpopo premier sends condolences to former health MEC Norman Mabasa’s family

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has sent her deepest sympathies to the family of Dr Norman Mabasa, the former MEC for social development.

Mabasa, a respected medical doctor and seasoned leader, served as MEC for health and social development in Limpopo between March 2012 and July 2013. He died on Monday.

“On behalf of the people of Limpopo, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mabasa family, friends, and colleagues on his passing,” Ramathuba said in a statement.

“Dr Mabasa was not only a respected doctor but also a servant leader who understood that healthcare is not just a profession but a calling.

“His legacy of dedication to the medical profession and to public service will remain an inspiration to many.”

Champion for patients’ interests

Before joining the provincial government, Mabasa served as chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama), where he distinguished himself as a champion for the interests of both medical professionals and patients nationwide.

Mabasa was widely admired for his compassion and lifelong commitment to service.

The premier’s office noted that his tenure as MEC was characterised by courage, integrity, and an unwavering focus on improving healthcare services in Limpopo.

He began his journey as a general practitioner, where his compassion and commitment to patient care earned him deep respect from colleagues and communities alike.

“His leadership qualities soon saw him rise to national prominence as chairperson of the Sama, where he championed the rights of doctors while advocating for equitable and quality healthcare for all South Africans,” said the office of the premier.

Humble and principled

In March 2012, he was appointed as MEC for health and social development in Limpopo, a position he held until July 2013.

“During his tenure, he worked to strengthen healthcare delivery, often under challenging circumstances.”

The premier’s office said beyond his professional roles, Mabasa was remembered as a humble and principled man who believed that medicine was more than a profession — it was a calling to serve humanity.

“He leaves behind a legacy of service, dedication, and inspiration for future generations of doctors and leaders in public service,” said the premier’s office.