Limpopo premier stumbles on hostile traditional leaders

When Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba visited Giyani to address service-delivery issues, she encountered a hostile contingent of traditional leaders who wanted her to instead resolve traditional disputes.

Ramathuba was in Mopani with Sebataolo Rachoene, the MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure, and Basikopo Makamu, the MEC for cooperative governance, housing and traditional affairs.

Since her appointment as premier, Ramathuba has been criss-crossing the province to promulgate the Dikgerekgere campaign, a service-delivery programme that falls under Rachoene’s department.

However, on her whirlwind tour of Mopani district, some of the traditional leaders were less interested in service-delivery issues.

Traditional leadership

They wanted to discuss their roles and authority in their respective communities.

Chief Mokgadi Sekgopo said while they welcomed some government initiatives, like the launch of the Dikgerekgere programme, issues affecting traditional leadership were of grave concern.

She said: “The issues relate to service delivery as a daily hassle. We are experiencing chronic water scarcity while we drive on stone-strewn roads.

“For many years, we have been appealing to the government to resolve our dilemmas within traditional communities, but so far, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”

Like in most parts of the country, where communities are under traditional authority, territorial disputes are prevalent in Mopani, with some claiming authority over others.

In a vast land comprising 55 villages, the provincial government recognises only 10 traditional leaders, while the rest are designated as headmen, working under senior traditional leaders.

Black Authorities Act

Those who are not recognised as chiefs blame the government for not amending the apartheid-era Black Authorities Act 68, which does not recognise them as traditional leaders.

The disgruntled leaders bemoan the 1951 statute as it gives credence to the draconian policy of separate development as well as making unfair provisions for the establishment of regional and territorial authorities.

Hosi Khayizeni Maswanganyi said this act has resulted in some territories being taken and allocated to certain traditional leaders who had connections at the time.

“Because of this act, which disadvantages some of us, we have traditional leaders who operate without the necessary tools of the trade and are banned from attending traditional leaders’ meetings because the government does not recognise them as legitimate chiefs,” said Maswanganyi.

Call for establishment of a task team

Traditional leaders demanded the establishment of a task team to address issues affecting them, emphasising that the premier should address their concerns urgently to promote stability in their areas.

Ramathuba has acknowledged concerns from traditional leaders, saying she would establish a task team in a bid to resolve the impasse.

Said Ramathuba: “While I understand that there were commissions in the past that sought to investigate matters relating to traditional leadership but did not meet your expectations, I want to agree with your suggestions that we need to establish a task team that will look into this matter again and come up with a better solution.”

