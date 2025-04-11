Limpopo premier urges support for Special Economic Zone

The proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone (FTSEZ) looks good on paper, but without any hard work, the project will remain a useless idea. This is according to Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, who has since encouraged both the communities and officials to put all their effort to make sure the project becomes a reality.

Speaking during the public participation session, held yesterday at the mining town of Steelpoort in Limpopo, Ramathuba said all the people involved in this project will have to put extra work. The project will create ample opportunities for the people of Sekhukhune and the entire province, she said.

Set to stimulate economic activities

“This proposed SEZ is designed to stimulate economic activities in critical sectors. These include mining inputs, manufacturing, renewable energy, mineral process and logistics.”

Welcoming the proposal, community members pleaded with stakeholders present to not exclude them from the process of this project. They ask for full involvement, fair opportunities and unrestricted engagements,” she said.

Yesterday’s public participation session follows Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau’s publication, in the government gazette, of his intention to designate the proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse SEZ for public comment. Tau provided the general public 30 days to comment on the proposed development.

Upon its completion, this proposed mega project around the R555 corridor will be a multi-sectoral SEZ. It will focusg on manufacturing, energy production, automotive, and agricultural inputs.

Strategic landmarks

The proposed SEZ is located in the industrial hub of the Steelpoort area. It sits between two huge mining establishments, the Samancor smelter and the Lion Ferrochrome Smelter. These are strategic landmarks for the establishment of the SEZ.

Fetakgmo-Tubatse mayor, Eddie Maila said they are excited that the proposed SFSEZ is finally taking shape.

“All that is left for us as a community is to safeguard this project. To make sure it benefit us as the community. Because that’s one of the best tools that is going to change our lives and Fetakgomo-Tubatse’s economy,” said Maila.

The involved community members showed their excitement about this project.

Residents want guarantees

But they said there are certain issues they want some guarantee on before they can sign on the project.

“As much as we are happy about this project, we are not quickly going to jump into giving it our nod. We won’t do that before we can really be sure that we will definitely benefit from this. Because we have been lied to before when other projects like this were launched in this area,” said one concerned resident. He asked us not to mention his name for fear of victimisation.

