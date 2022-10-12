Limpopo primary school teacher in court for gruesome triple murder

A 58-year-old primary school teacher accused of the murder of his ex-wife, his daughter and her alleged lover is set to appear at the Praktiseer magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Wilfred Nkadimeng faces three counts of murder and is expected to apply for bail when he appears in court for the murders that took place at the family home in Bothashoek, Dithabaneng village in Limpopo on September 22.

Nkadimeng was arrested after the police were alerted of the three dead bodies that were found with gunshots wounds.

The victims were identified as Nomasonto Morema and Themina Clara Morema. The man is yet to be identified.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the motive for the murders is not known but noted that domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

