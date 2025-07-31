Limpopo residents warned as herd of hostile elephants roam area

The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET) has warned residents around the Vhembe District to be alert as more than 50 elephants are roaming wildlife and crop farms as well as residential lands along the provincial border.

In a statement, LEDET has urged residents to avoid any sort of confrontation or interaction with the animals. All wildlife species remain ever conscious and unpredictable, and their behaviour can shift rapidly. This is especially if they feel provoked.

Over 50 elephants annual migration

“As LEDET, we have noted with great concern large herds of over 50 elephants currently roaming wildlife and crop farms as well as residential lands along the provincial border belt within Vhembe District,” said the statement.

According to LEDET, this is an annual migration by elephants from Botswana, Zimbabwe, and at times the Kruger National Park. This occurs during the months of July, August, September and October.

The areas affected are Pont-drift, Musina, Tshenzhelani, Ha-Gumbu, Tshikondeni, Makuya, Mtititi, Masisi, Punda-Maria, and Tshamutumbu.

“The presence of these elephants at times results in damage to property within game-farming and farming land around the Pont-drift area. And the presence is solely for feeding purposes.

“However, in some areas where farmland is thinner, the elephants easily navigate residential lands or towns. This in order to arrive at suitable vegetation, flora or temporary habitat.

Heightened aggression

“Unfortunately, this year the herd that crossed over from the Zimbabwean border has displayed heightened aggression. Likely due to environmental stress and prior conflicts with humans, including their animal need to protect their young. A tragic fatality was recorded in Tshamutumbu as a result of this aggression,” read the statement.

The department is deeply alarmed by reports of community members pursuing the elephants. They are also following the rangers during response efforts. Such actions are highly irresponsible and extremely dangerous.

“We strongly discourage any attempts to track, photograph, or interfere with the movement of both our rangers and the elephants.

“Residents are urged not to enter the open veld in search of firewood or other resources during presence of the elephants. Elephants may not respond to subtle movements. But human scent and unintentional noise can trigger defensive reactions,” the department said.

