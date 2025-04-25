Limpopo scholar transport driver arrested for raping learner

A Limpopo scholar transport operator has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old pupil at Mafefe village near Lebowakgomo.

This comes as rape incidents involving minors appear to be on the rise across the province.

Provincial police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the arrest. Ledwaba said the learner told her guardian that the rape started in January and continued until March.

The incident allegedly happened inside the scholar transport after other learners had been dropped off.

Suspect threatened the child

“The suspect allegedly threatened the child to not to report the incident. But she finally disclosed it to her grandmother during the Easter weekend.

“A case of rape was opened. It was transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. The suspect was subsequently arrested on Thursday,” said Ledwaba. He also confirmed that the suspect will appear in court next week on a rape charge.

In other related cases, a 58-year-old teacher briefly appeared at the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court. He was charged with raping a 13-year-old learner at Makotopong village outside Polokwane. His case was postponed to next week for bail application.

More cases of minor rape

Two months ago, a 27-year-old man was sentenced to three life imprisonments by Musina Regional Court. He was jailed for rape charges and received additional years for statutory rape, assault GBH, assault by threat, abduction, and malicious damage to property.

The accused was sentenced for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2021. The offences happened at one of the villages in the Musina policing area.

A case against the accused was opened after one of the rape incidents. He had forced the victim to his place and raped her. The victim managed to get the accused’s cellphone and informed her mother about her whereabouts.

