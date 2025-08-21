Limpopo school principal in court for ‘sexually assaulting’ teenage learner

A 51-year-old school principal has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old learner.

The headmaster was taken into custody on Wednesday following the alleged rape at a nearby school in the Capricorn district of Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on Saturday morning.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, a spokesperson for the Limpopo police, the 17-year-old girl went to the principal’s office to get her cellphone back after her teacher had taken it away during class.

Allegedly raped in principal’s office

“It is alleged that the victim made several attempts to collect her cellphone from the principal’s office but was unsuccessful as he was not available,” said Ledwaba.

“On Saturday, when she returned to collect her cellphone, the principal allegedly instructed her to come alone to his office.

“The victim told her friend to wait outside before returning to the office, where the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.”

He said the victim reported the incident to her family, and the matter was subsequently reported to Lebowakgomo police station on Wednesday.

“The case was then referred to the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with sexual assault.”

Schools should be safe havens

The accused is expected to appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, expressed her concern regarding the incident.

“It is deeply disturbing when those entrusted with the care and education of our children allegedly abuse their positions of authority,” said Hadebe.

“Schools should be safe havens for learning, not places where children fear for their safety. We commend the victim for her courage in reporting this incident, and we assure the community that this case will be monitored closely until justice is served.”

