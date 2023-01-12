Limpopo siblings jailed for alleged murder of younger brother

Two Limpopo siblings were this week remanded in police custody when they appeared in court for the alleged murder of their younger brother.

According to the police, 60-year-old Hollo Mapadimeng and Seageng Mogapu, 62, allegedly hacked their brother with an axe at their home in Eenkanteen Mampaha village in Limpopo on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as 53-year-old Matshele Nelson Mogapu.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the siblings appeared before the Nebo magistrate’s court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody until their next appearance on Thursday next week.

“The police received information from community members after the victim was hacked with an axe following an alleged altercation with his two brothers,” said Malesela.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the victim’s body and the two suspects were arrested on the scene. The motive behind the incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The police are investigating the matter.

“The duo is facing a charge of murder and was remanded in custody until their next court appearance on 19 January 2023 for a formal bail application.”

