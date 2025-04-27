Limpopo’ Sports department requests World Netball to reconsider Molokwane’s suspension

The MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture in Limpopo, Jerry Maseko, has expressed his concern about the suspension of Netball South Africa’s (NSA), Cecilia Molokwane, and has called on World Netball to reconsider its decision.

The 50-year-old Limpopo-born president’s suspension was confirmed by World Netball on April 21, citing allegations of misconduct and mismanagement, mostly to have allegedly been pressed by her former associates, who also accused her of racism and interference when players are selected.

Maseko, who has since paid Molokwane a visit after her suspension, said the allegations levelled against her should be analysed and resolved urgently.

“We are calling on netball’s global body to analyse this issue as soon as possible because if this drags on for too long, then netball in the country will also be affected badly. This will also affect dozens of young girls who are involved in this sporting code. It is for this reason we are appealing to World Netball to treat this matter with urgency so that the games can continue with ease rather than be thrown into disarray,” said Maseko.

Maseko’ sentiments and support to Molokwane were echoed by the president of Limpopo Sports Confederations, Ally Pole, who said they were not surprised by the latest development because there are people who have always wanted to see her downfall, since 2021, leading to her re-election.

“We heard some accusations against her, and other stories directed at her, such as stepping aside,” said Pole.

Also supporting her is Netball South Africa, which has also declared its support.

Speculations are that Molokwane’ suspension could just be another smear campaign to ruin her image ahead of the forthcoming elections, as she has shown interest in standing for another term.

Molokwane is one of the longest-serving members of netball in the country, first as a player, then serving in Limpopo’s provincial structures before she graduated to the national level, where she served in the national executive as the director of the selection panel.

Her biggest achievement was bringing the world cup to Africa, which was held in Cape Town in 2023.

