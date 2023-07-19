Limpopo streets safer following sentencing of convicted rapists

The Mokopane family violence, child protection and sexual offenses unit successfully secured life imprisonment and an additional 30 years imprisonment for two convicted rapists.

The two convicted of rapists, Frans Khota and Simon Katjedi, were sentenced by the Mokerong regional court on Tuesday.

The pair was caught in separate incidents that took place in April 2013 and February 2015, respectively.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba explained: “In the first incident, Frans Khota, 43, from Moshate village was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and housebreaking with intent to rape.

“This after the accused on February 2 2015 broke into the house of a 34-year-old woman, stabbed her on the arm and raped her. He then robbed the victim of money and cellphone.

“The victim managed to identify her attacker, as he was residing in the same neighbourhood, which assisted in the speedy arrest.”

According to reports, the case against the accused was provisionally withdrawn pending DNA results, and it was reinstated after the results came back positive.

The accused was ultimately found guilty and sentenced.

In the second incident, Ledwaba shared: “Simon Katjedi, 35, from Mahwelereng location was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape and 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

“The hefty sentence comes from an incident that took place in April 2013 where the accused broke into the house of a 35-year-old woman and raped her.

“The accused was granted bail and made several court appearance until he was linked to the rape through DNA.”

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, provincial police commissioner, lauded the work of the investigating officers. “The sentences will send a stern message to all the perpetrators who abuse and torment women,” she said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.