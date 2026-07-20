Limpopo teen arrested for rape of siblings

The police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with two counts of rape involving his younger siblings.

It is alleged that the incidents occurred on Wednesday last week at the family residence in Namakgale, Limpopo.

The matter came to light on Friday when one of the victims, a 12-year-old girl, informed their mother.

The mother confronted her elder son, who allegedly became violent and assaulted her. She then reported the incident to the police.

Both victims, the 12-year-old girl and her eight-year-old brother, were taken to a local hospital for medical examination. A case of two counts of rape was opened.

Community members assisted in apprehending the suspect before handing him over to the police.

The suspect, who was nabbed by the police from the Phalaborwa Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, is expected to appear in the Children’s Justice Court at the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

Woman discovered in pit toilet

Meanwhile, police in Thohoyandou are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 40-year-old woman was discovered in a pit toilet at Ha-Lambani Mahagala on Sunday.

The body was found at about 11:40 am, covered with a blanket inside the pit toilet at her home.

Family members alerted the community, and police, along with emergency medical services personnel, responded to the scene to retrieve the body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had sustained injuries to the face and head.

Detectives proceeded to the home of a suspect, but he could not be found. A case of murder has been opened, and efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect are underway.

Members of the public with information that could assist the police are urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Thuso Nengovhela, on 061 446 3487, or the nearest police station.

Information can also be provided through the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

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