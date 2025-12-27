Limpopo top cop brings Christmas joy and dignity to Mahwelereng children

In a radiant display of Ubuntu that bridged the roles of protector and provider, Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe became a bearer of hope and festive warmth for vulnerable children in Mahwelereng.

Joining the 5th Annual Kiddies’ Christmas Event on Christmas Eve, Lt-Gen Hadebe embodied the spirit of “I am because we are”, handing over essential gifts and food parcels in a powerful affirmation of collective care.

This heartening initiative, blending social responsibility with crime prevention, reaffirmed an important point: that safety is built not only through law enforcement but through shared compassion. Ensuring every child feels seen, supported, and valued by their community.

Restoring dignity

The children received food parcels, clothing, cosmetics and other essential items. All aimed at restoring dignity and ensuring that they also experienced the joy and warmth of the festive season.

During the handover of gifts, Hadebe expressed her gratitude to the organising committee. Also to parents, guardians, and community members for their continued commitment to the initiative over the past five years. She highlighted the importance of continuity, compassion, and collective responsibility. This in ensuring that vulnerable children feel supported and valued.

“The objective of the programme is to ensure that children grow up knowing that when they were in need, the police and the community stood by them. They were ensuring that they too experienced the joy of Christmas like other children,” said Hadebe.

She also reaffirmed SAPS’ dual responsibility of safeguarding communities while remaining socially responsive. Particularly towards children, even during periods of intensified festive season operations.

Coaching session

During the handover of gifts, children were encouraged to remain respectful, focus on their education and refrain from engaging in criminal activities. Parents and guardians were reminded of their critical role in providing guidance, care and moral support to shape the future of their children.

The initiative was further recognised as an important crime prevention and social responsibility program. One that strengthened trust and cooperation between SAPS and the community.

Hadebe also shared personal reflections from her upbringing. She noted that success is often achieved through perseverance despite hardship. And that acts of kindness and support can have a lasting positive impact on a child’s future.

The manager of the Number Number Dropping Centre, Motlatjo Selomo, expressed her sincere appreciation for the donation of gifts. She acknowledged the five-year partnership with the SAPS in uplifting disadvantaged children within the Mahwelereng community.

