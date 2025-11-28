Limpopo traditional healers mourn passing of renowned sangoma Mbaimbai Hlathi

Traditional healers across Limpopo and beyond are mourning the death of celebrated sangoma and pioneer of African traditional medicine, Professor Sylvester Mbaimbai Hlathi. He passed away on Tuesday after a short illness. He was 74.

Professor Hlathi, widely respected across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, was best known for his expertise in women’s health alignment and his lifelong advocacy for the recognition and professionalisation of African traditional medicine.

Professor Mahlaela, a prominent traditional healer from Zebediela, told Sunday World that he was deeply saddened by Hlathi’s passing. He said he still hoped to learn more from the veteran healer.

Big loss to profession

“It’s really a devastating moment. The death of Professor Hlathi has cheated our profession as traditional healers a lot,” said Mahlaela.

Said Doctor Sello Aphane: “The news of of Prof Hlathi’s passing came as a shock to me. As a young practitioner, I always regarded him as my mentor,” he said.

“Professor Hlathi was an inspirational to most of us. And moreover, his passing is not only a loss to us but to the entire communities who depended on him for help.”

Hlathi served as the founder and CEO of the SADC University of African Medicine. He played a central role in promoting structured education, formal qualifications, and professional standards for traditional healers.

Over the years, he became a notable voice in public health advocacy. His focus was in campaigns on HIV/AIDS awareness, ritual killings, GBV, and moral regeneration. His influence reached far into communities and among practitioners of traditional healing.

Advocate of ethnical healing

He also established the Mhlabuhlangene School of African Medicine. An institution dedicated to preserving indigenous knowledge, promoting ethnical healing practices, and training the next generation of traditional healers.

Professor Hlathi’s work earned him global recognition. This included a Doctorate and Professorship in African Medicine, Healing & Facilitation awarded by the Los Angeles Development of Churches. And it was in honour of his outstanding contribution to African traditional health systems.

His passing leaves a significant void in the traditional medicine fraternity. He will be remembered as a visionary leader and educator. As well as a healer who dedicated his life to uplift African healing practices and safeguard their legacy for future generations.

