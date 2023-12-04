Limpopo traditional leader dies after his car collides with a cow

A Limpopo traditional leader has died after a vehicle he was travelling in hit a cow.

The 49-year-old Kgoshi Morwashai Rhine Komane from Ga-Motshana outside Burgersfort was traveling in a Ford Ranger bakkie on D2537 Old Penge Road when he collided with the stray mammal early on Saturday morning.

A black cow without a tag was found at the scene.

When contacted for comment, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said: “Our condolences.”

Mashaba promised to revert back to Sunday World with more information but had not done so by the time of publishing.

We are sad about the loss

Limpopo deputy chairperson of Congress of Traditional Leaders Association, Malesela Dikgale, said he was shocked by the unexpected death, as he was recently with Komane.

“We had a good conversation on Wednesday in Gauteng where we had a meeting with other senior traditional leaders,” said Dikgale.

“When I was still chairperson of the house in my two terms in office, he would visit the office to talk about his frustrations about government, and the treatment given to traditional leadership by some members of our community.

“So, we are very sad about this death of one of our own.”

This story will be updated after receiving a response from police.

By Thomo Nkgadima

