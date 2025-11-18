Limpopo transport MEC welcomes road safety strategy ahead of festive season

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, has welcomed the handover of the Limpopo Road Safety Strategy to her department and the provincial Departments of Health and Public Works by Impact Catalysts and Anglo American. The handover comes just weeks before the start of the busy festive season.

Mathye said the intervention arrives at a critical time. This as the province prepares to launch its Arrive Alive campaign, aimed at reducing road carnage during the festive period. And this is a time known for both celebration and increased road fatalities.

Roping in private companies

“As much as the government has its own ways of dealing with road carnage through its campaigns, it is very important to receive a helping hand from private companies. Their contribution brings more strategies to reduce road accidents and deaths on our roads. And this is welcomed with open hands,” said Mathye.

The Limpopo Road Safety Strategy comes barely two weeks after Transport Month. And during this period, the province recorded a high number of deadly crashes. The strategy also seeks to guide pedestrians, young and old, on safe road-crossing practices at designated pedestrian lanes.

She said the province concluded Transport Month on a sombre note following several fatal accidents.

“As the province, we were sad to celebrate Transport Month with heavy hearts after so many lives were lost in just one month. We hope that the Limpopo Road Safety Strategy will help us achieve our ambition. The plan to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by at least 50% by 2035. This will be achieved through bold, evidence-led action across six key priority areas: roads, speed, vehicles, users, post-crash care, and governance,” she said.

Measurable results

Outlining the entire Limpopo Road Safety project, Dr. Mari Romijn, head of Impact Catalyst, said the action plan is firmly grounded in a commitment to measurable results. She said its structure and delivery mechanisms are designed to ensure that every intervention directly contributes to the province’s goal of reducing road fatalities and serious injuries by 28% by 2030.

“The emphasis is on delivery through clear institutional roles. Also on defined timeframes, robust data systems, and a culture of accountability at all levels,” she said.

Romijn added that strategic implementation alone will not be enough to significantly reduce road trauma.

“Sustained reductions in road fatalities require a fundamental shift in the values, behaviours. As well as norms that influence how roads are used and how safety is perceived. This action plan therefore recognises the need to actively shape road safety culture across Limpopo. Within institutions, communities, and among road users,” she said.

