Limpopo villagers on edge as bodies of two women are discovered

The body of an 18-year-old female and that of an unidentified woman in her 30s have been discovered by police in Limpopo this week.

Police have urged members of the community to assist in identifying the bodies. They also urged them to assist with information that will help arrest perpetrators. An appeal was also made for community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Increasing levels of crime in region

This is amid the growing tension in the area about rising levels of crime and people being killed and dumped.

Community stakeholders, including the mayor, tribal authorities and the police, have come together to map a way of dealing with the crime in these areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said: “Police received a complaint about a lifeless body of a woman at an abandoned house and rushed to the scene.

Gruesome discoveries

“Upon arrival, they found the body of the woman in an advanced state of decomposition. The deceased’s identity will be released in due course as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.”

The motive behind this gruesome act is not yet established.

In the second incident, police in Mahwelereng appealed to the community to assist in identifying the body of an unknown woman. The body was discovered at Leleso Village on the road towards Mapela on January 9.

Ledwaba said the deceased has not yet been identified, and she is believed to be in her 30s. She was wearing a red T-shirt, light blue jeans without shoes.

Police discovered her body with visible injuries lying in the bushes.

According to police, the second body of the 18-year-old female was found on Monday at about 9am.

Tension in the area about crime levels

Tensions in the respective communities have risen about murder incidents and bodies that are found in the area with missing parts.

The community highlighted these grave concerns when the provincial commissioners of police General Thembi Hadebe alongside acting mayor Moabelo, paid the Botlokwa community in Capricorn district a visit on Thursday.

Among the attendees were Capricorn District Commissioner, Major-General Lesiba Mashilo and his management team. Botlokwa Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Magoa was joined by Branch Commander Captain Ngoetjane and Support Head, Captain Seroma. Members of the Community Policing Forum Board and the Tribal Council also attended.

Hadebe engaged the Tribal Council in an effort to quell the situation and mend the relationship between police and the community.

Community members cautioned

Mashilo pleaded with community members not to take the law into their own hands. He urged them to allow police space to investigate the case, and encouraged them to continue supporting the local police station to rid the area of crime.

Hadebe said the police shared in the collective grief and outrage felt by the community over this heinous act. She also offered her heartfelt condolences to the victims’ family. Hadebe also assured the community members that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

She said: “Our detectives are fully committed to a thorough and transparent investigation. We understand the community’s need for answers. Regular updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, including in the previous cases.

Police urge locals to be vigilant

“We urge everyone to stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and work collaboratively with the police during this challenging time. We are dedicated to fostering an open communication and co-operation between the police and the community.

“Your inputs are crucial towards building a safer environment for all residents. Together, we will stand strong against violence perpetrated against women and children as we work towards a safer future.”

