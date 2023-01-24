Limpopo woman among men arrested for stealing copper cables

Seven people were arrested on Monday for allegedly transporting suspected stolen copper cables along the Middeldrift-Koedosdorp Road in Northam, a small town in the Waterberg district municipality in Limpopo.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the police received a tip-off about suspects believed to be responsible for theft of copper cables from a local farm.

“A tactical joint operation in collaboration with farmers was conducted in the area and the motor vehicle [white Ford Ranger bakkie] fitting the description given was spotted along the said road and was stopped by the police,” Ledwaba said.

The vehicle was searched and copper cables were found. The four suspects who were inside the vehicle were then arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

The owner of the farm also arrived at the scene and positively identified the loot as that stolen from his farm.

“The police [also managed to track down] a 42-year-old woman believed to be the buyer of the copper. She was found with two other males in possession of various bags containing newly stripped copper cables, bathroom taps and Transnet copper wires.

“Ultimately, the woman admitted that she was illegally dealing with copper cables and the trio were immediately placed under arrest,” said Ledwaba.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 46, are expected to appear at the Northam magistrate’s court soon on charges of possession of stolen property valued at R250 000.

Police investigations are continuing.

