Limpopo woman fined for car finance fraud

A 22-year-old woman who has been found to have used fraudulent documents to apply for car finance has been fined R10 000 and handed a suspended sentence of five years.



Miranda Lubisi, who was out on R1 500 bail, was sentenced for fraud by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.



According to Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, Lubusi applied and was granted car finance by Wesbank to purchase a Hyundai Atos valued at R346 122 using fraudulent documents in September last year. She even took delivery of the vehicle.



It was a few months later when the bank was audited that it was discovered that Lubisi used fake documents to apply for the vehicle finance.



“The case of fraud was opened at Tzaneen police station and transferred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further handling,” said Maluleke in a statement.



“A thorough investigation was conducted and consequently, the accused was arrested and charged with fraud. After a few court appearances, she was granted bail until she was convicted and sentenced to pay R10 000 or two years imprisonment,” aid Maluleke in statement.



“She was further sentenced to five years’ imprisonment which is suspended for five years on condition that she does not commit similar offences during the suspension period.”

