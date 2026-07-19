Limpopo’s China eye surgery training plan blasted

A plan by the Limpopo Health Department to send working doctors to China for a year to learn cataract surgery has been slammed by one of the country’s top ophthalmologists. Dr Kgosi Letlape, former chair of the SA Medical Association and now an ActionSA MP, has rubbished the proposed plan as “ridiculous in the extreme” saying it will remove doctors from a strained public health system while they continue drawing full salaries and benefits.
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- Limpopo Health Department plans to send doctors to China for 12 months of cataract surgery training, funded with support from the BRICS Bank, to address a backlog of cataract cases.
- Selected doctors would maintain full salaries and benefits during training and commit to five years of service in Limpopo after completion.
- The plan has been criticized by ophthalmologist and MP Dr Kgosi Letlape as impractical and harmful, arguing it would remove doctors from an already strained health system despite available local expertise.
- The department has not finalized details like participant numbers, costs, funding splits, or timelines, stating the programme is still under consideration.
- Letlape advocates for local training and investment in South African hospitals to build surgical capacity and reduce patient backlogs closer to home, and plans to raise concerns in Parliament.