Limpopo’s Heritage Day celebrations elevated to royal kingdom

Premier Phophi Ramathuba will lead the Limpopo provincial government as they join the rest of South Africa in celebrating Heritage Day on 24 September.

The Limpopo event will be held at the Royal Kingdom Tjate III in Mohlaletse village, Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality in the Sekhukhune District.

Ramathuba said this year’s event will be held under the theme: “Reimagine our Heritage Institutions for a New Era.”

“The theme underscores the role of heritage in shaping a dynamic, socially responsive, technologically innovative, and economically inclusive society.”

This year’s celebration, continued Ramathuba, “places a special focus on museums as custodians of memory and knowledge, highlighting their potential to drive transformation in the heritage sector”.

Heritage crucial for posterity

Ramathuba said Heritage Day will serve as both a moment of reflection and celebration, reminding South Africans of the importance of preserving, promoting, and reimagining heritage to resonate with present and future generations.

She has also reaffirmed the province’s commitment to heritage development: “Our heritage institutions are not relics of the past, but they are living spaces that must speak to the realities of today and the aspirations of tomorrow. As Limpopo, we are proud to contribute to reimagining these institutions so that they reflect our diverse identities, celebrate innovation, and remain relevant to the youth and generations to come,” added Ramathuba.

The provincial government has encouraged all residents to wear their traditional attire and take part in activities that celebrate Limpopo’s rich and diverse cultures.

The day’s program will highlight how heritage institutions such as museums, archives, cultural centres, and heritage sites can inspire new ways of learning, storytelling, and nation-building.

Heritage Day was first celebrated on 24 September 1995, a year after South Africa’s first democratic elections which saw the late Nelson Mandela emerge as the first black President of the country.

Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu used the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe South Africa’s diverse cultures, customs, traditions, histories, and languages. Heritage Day is a celebration of this variety.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content