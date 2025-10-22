Limpopo’s young innovator turns bicycle into a thriving delivery business

A 21-year-old self-made entrepreneur from Hlakano village in Zebediela, Limpopo, is challenging established food delivery giants like Uber Eats and Bolt Food — using nothing more than creativity, determination, and a converted bicycle.

Tebatso Johny Mogoboya has turned his old bicycle into a makeshift transport and delivery service that ferries groceries and passengers between nearby villages and shopping malls.

Raised in a poverty-stricken household of six that survives on his 63-year-old mother Salimina’s pension grant and her small vegetable business, Tebatso told Sunday World that his journey was born out of necessity.

“My village is within the radius of Zebediela’s central business area. And I’ve seen local people using buses, taxis, and even donkey chariots,” said Tebatso.

Filling a gap in the market

“So I saw a niche market. And that’s when the idea of converting my bicycle into a transport service came about.”

His service charges between R30 and R50, depending on the distance or the size of the client’s grocery load.

While many of his peers are pursuing higher education, Tebatso is still completing his studies. He is currently in Grade 11 at Mach Semeka Secondary School.

“I’m not academically strong, and I’ve accepted that I’m a slow learner. But I’m not giving up on finishing my matric. Because I want to study business management,” he said.

However, his true passion lies in growing his business.

“Education is important, but it’s not enough on its own anymore. A business can build a lifetime legacy for future generations,” he said.

Starting his enterprise earlier this year wasn’t easy. Tebatso recalled how potential customers initially doubted his service and hesitated to trust him with their grocery money.

Business is booming

“Some people thought I was trying to scam them when I offered to buy their groceries while they stayed home,” he said. “But over time, they saw that I was serious and reliable.”

His innovative chariot — built by local handyman Ephraim Kekana for a reduced price of R800 — features a three-seater compartment and space for groceries.

“At first, I made around R150 a day, but things have improved. Now I can put food on the table for my family,” he said.

Tebatso supports his unemployed sister and brother, as well as a younger sibling in Grade R.

His ambition doesn’t stop there. He dreams of expanding his bicycle transport service to 10 bikes. And to create jobs for other young people in Hlakano village.

Recently, he bought a second bicycle for R500, which he converted for business use. This effectively created two new jobs.

“I spend most of the week at school, so I lose out on weekday business,” he explained.

Big plans for the future

“I once tried hiring help, but some people weren’t honest with the money. Now I’ve hired my schoolmate, Grade 9 learner Tshegofatso Ratema, to help me.”

Demand for his service surges during month-end and SASSA pay days. As villagers rely on him to transport groceries safely home.

“Things get rough around that time,” he said with a smile.

“But I plan to reinvest the profits so I can buy more bicycles and hire trustworthy people to expand the business.”

Looking ahead, Tebatso said he’s hopeful for better days — especially in December when festive spending peaks.

“I’m saving every cent to buy more bicycles. My dream is to grow this into a proper company that helps others make a living too,” he concluded.