Liphalale spaza shop owner arrested for rape of 11-year-old girl

A 37-year-old foreign national is due to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate’s court on Monday, facing a charge of sexual assault involving an 11-year-old girl allegedly committed on Thursday, 26 February 2026.



A Limpopo police statement says that a 33-year-old mother sent her daughter to go to a local spaza shop to buy food at Shongoane One, Steve Biko Section.

Sexual assault

The girl came back crying and told her mother that she was forcefully grabbed and sexually assaulted by a male suspect who owns the shop.

The incident was immediately reported to the local police who opened a case of sexual assault of a minor.

Later that night, members of the Ethopian Community Forum handed the suspect to the local police.





