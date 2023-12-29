Liquor traders urged to act responsible during New Year festivities

The National Liquor Traders Association (NLT) has pledged to support government efforts in reducing alcohol-related incidents ahead and during the New Year celebrations.

The number of tragic accidents continues to rise since the festive season started.

Recent reports indicate that more than 170 individuals have been apprehended in Limpopo for driving under the influence of alcohol, while over 200 lives have been lost on Gauteng roads.

Many of these fatalities have been attributed to dangerous overtaking and reckless and negligent driving.

Licensing requirements

In a statement on Friday, the NLT acknowledged the severity of this matter and pledged to uphold its licensing requirements and promote responsible business practices.

Key among these commitments is the decision to discourage patrons from drinking and driving, as well as implementing necessary safeguards to prevent alcohol sales to individuals under the age of 18.

As the New Year weekend begins, the NLT recognises its crucial role in augmenting the government’s initiatives aimed at ensuring a safer festive season.

This includes minimising incidents linked to alcohol abuse, such as road fatalities resulting from drinking and driving.

Dual responsibility

Lucky Ntimane, the convenor of the NLT, emphasised the dual responsibility faced by liquor traders during this period.

“The festive season, especially the ushering in of a new year, carries a heavy responsibility for law enforcement to protect citizens in a joyous mood,” said Ntimane.

“Equally, liquor traders have a responsibility to ensure that alcohol, the social lubricant of these celebrations, is sold in a responsible manner that supports the safer festive agenda driven by our government.”

Ntimane highlighted the need for traders to prioritise public safety over profit, especially given the harmful consequences of alcohol abuse.

He also urged traders to verify the age of young patrons, requiring identification cards to confirm their eligibility to purchase alcohol.

“Our responsibility as liquor traders is to ensure a safe trading environment where our patrons can enjoy themselves responsibly,” Ntimane said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content