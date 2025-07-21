Listeners boycott Vuma FM following Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s dismissal

It was a sombre and emotional moment when radio personality and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announced her departure from the airwaves.

Ngobese-Zuma took to her Facebook page on Monday to announce that it was her last day at Vuma FM, the KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station.

“[I am] doing my last show on Vuma FM,” she simply wrote, signalling the end of her tenure with the radio station.

The announcement came after Ngobese-Zuma revealed on Sunday that she had been shown the door by the management of Vuma FM, a station she called home for the past six years.

She was officially dismissed on July 15, a development many linked directly to her activism through the March and March Movement, an initiative she founded to campaign against illegal immigration and to advocate for the government to prioritise South Africans.

Simelane played no role in the dismissal

Multiple sources within the KwaZulu-Natal health department and Vuma FM confided to Sunday World that Nomagugu Simelane, the MEC for health, allegedly played a pivotal role in influencing the station to terminate Ngobese-Zuma’s contract.

It is alleged that Simelane threatened to pull government advertising from the radio station if Ngobese-Zuma was not removed.

The alleged threat was due to the uncomfortable spotlight her activism was placing on political leaders and institutions.

Ntokozo Maphisa, the spokesperson for Simelane, denied that the MEC influenced Ngovese-Zuma’s dismissal.

“The department of health has noted with concern the unfounded media speculation. We categorically deny influencing Vuma FM’s staffing decisions,” said Maphisa.

“Any claims of the department’s involvement are baseless and regrettable. Our sole focus remains on protecting public health.”

After Ngobese-Zuma’s axing, a social media boycott swiftly followed, with hundreds of supporters unfollowing and unliking Vuma FM’s Facebook page.

The backlash was so intense that the station was forced to disable comments on its posts to contain the growing criticism.

Organisation criticises Vuma FM

In response to her dismissal, the March and March Movement issued a strongly worded statement condemning the station’s decision and vowing to stand firmly with Ngobese-Zuma.

“The March and March Movement unwaveringly stands in solidarity with our esteemed founder, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who has faced an unjust termination from Vuma FM,” reads a statement from the organisation.

“Jacinta personally informed us about her unfair dismissal, and we acknowledge the heartfelt statement she made, particularly her appreciation for her loyal listeners and colleagues and the tireless dedication she displayed throughout her years at the station.”

The organisation said her work did not merely entertain but created a vital platform that elevated community voices, addressed critical social issues, and made tangible impacts in the lives of many South Africans.

“We are profoundly disturbed that her termination came without any formal explanation and may have been driven by an external complaint from powerful political quarters.

“This, combined with her public references to the ‘brutality’ and ‘adversity’ she faced, underscores a troubling pattern of silencing dissent and activism.

“Moreover, we are alarmed that other participants and supporters of the March and March Movement have faced threats, job losses, and even death threats merely for exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and protest.”

Pursuit for justice

The organisation described the “intimidation tactics as both unlawful and immoral, but they will not break our resolve”.

“As Jacinta herself said, ‘let us not be deterred; whatever brutality we are subjected to, the truth will set us free.’

“These words encapsulate our mission. We will continue our unwavering pursuit for justice, the defence of South African citizens’ rights, and the exposure of those in power who seek to suppress the truth.

“To our supporters, allies, and social media community, your steadfast dedication sustains us. Together, we will resist oppression and fight for a South Africa where dignity, justice, and accountability reign supreme,” said the organisation.

Despite the growing outcry, Vuma FM has remained silent on the reasons behind Ngobese-Zuma’s dismissal.

Enquiries were sent to the station’s spokesperson, Vusi Shangase, but he had not responded by the time of publication.

