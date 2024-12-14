Little girl, 5, born in Mauritian prison, set to join mom’s SA family

The Republic of Mauritius has officially handed over a five-year-old girl born to a mother jailed for drug trafficking to South African government officials.

The girl was handed over to the government of South Africa, through the Department of Social Development (DSD).

The DSD, in partnership with the South African diplomatic mission in Mauritius, has been working diligently for the past three years to bring the little girl back to her maternal family.

Mom, daughter hugged and kissed

In an emotional handover on Thursday, the mother and daughter hugged and kissed as the minor left her mother behind at the gates of Beau Bassin Prison.

“It is painful to see her go, but I know it’s for the best for her future,” said her mother.

The mother also expressed her regret for placing herself in such a difficult position, where she would not be able to see her child grow within the foreseeable future, while her case is being finalised.

The mother is still awaiting trial since the time she was arrested in 2019.

As the little girl left the prison gates, all the female South Africans incarcerated at the prison there stood in a guard of honour to see the girl off as she began the journey back home.

According to the DSD, earlier in the day, the girl bid farewell to her Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher. The latter expressed sadness to see the girl leave.

Teacher sad to see her leave

“It is sad to see her go, but we are also happy for her. And we understand that it is time to let her go so she can grow with her family in her country,” said the teacher. She also also revealed that the girl was very close to her own daughter. She occasionally requested to go on play dates with her, added the teacher.

The teacher described the child as independent and mature beyond her age. She helped her to pack up things in class and always offered assistance to the teachers.

The delegation was set to touch down in South Africa on Friday evening. And the girl will be handed over to her grandmother, who is eagerly awaiting her arrival.

Her grandmother, from the North West, said the return of the child is the greatest Christmas present for her and her family.

SA family’s best Christmas gift

“The timing of her repatriation could not be more ideal. It ensures that she will be able to join us as a family and start school without delay,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of the Mauritius Prison Service, Aubeeluck Gunneete spoke on the process. He said that it is important that this repatriation process happens now. It will allow the girl to reunite with her family and begin her schooling in South Africa. Just like any other child.

The girl is now the 25th child repatriated from another country.

South Africa is mandated by section 7 of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005. It is required to protect the best interests of the child.

Section 7(1)(f)(ii) of the Act mandates the DSD to ensure that a child “maintains a connection with his or her extended family, culture or tradition”.

SAnews.gov.za

