LIVE | Former minister Tito Mboweni’s funeral service

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s official funeral service will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The service has been scheduled to start at 10am and proceed to Bordeaux Cemetery for final send-off.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

The stadium is expected to be filled with dignitaries, government officials, and members of the public who wish to honour the legacy of the former minister.

The government also announced that those who cannot attend the viewing or funeral will have the opportunity to sign condolence books at the stadium on the day of the funeral.

William Baloyi, chief director for government communication, said this offers an additional way for South Africans to express their sympathies and pay tribute to Mboweni’s lasting impact on the nation.

