LIVE | Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at Madlanga commission of inquiry

The much-anticipated judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system kicks off today, on Wednesday at 10am, with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi set to testify as the first witness.

The commission will be conducting its proceedings and public hearings at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the commission of inquiry was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Mkhwanazi made damning allegations and statements in July about criminality and corruption within the higher ranks of the South African Police Services (SAPS).

