LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria High Court.

The court has heard that cops are yet to determine the motive for the murder of soccer star the former Orlando Pirates shot stopper Senzo Meyiwa.

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position. The bullet went through his chest, and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. A bullet that pierced through his heart and lung was determined to be the cause of death.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Also charges of possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

