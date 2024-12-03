News

LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By Sunday World
Senzo Meyiwa
The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial accused the state’s ballistic expert of being biased against his client.

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria High Court.

The court has heard that cops are yet to determine the motive for the murder of soccer star the former Orlando Pirates shot stopper Senzo Meyiwa.


According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position. The bullet went through his chest, and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. A bullet that pierced through his heart and lung was determined to be the cause of death.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Also charges of possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

WATCH:

 

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.