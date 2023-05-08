Loadshedding in court delays Maphorisa’s assault case

The assault case of acclaimed amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa, born Themba Sekowe, was delayed by loadshedding.

Maphorisa appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday after his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, opened a case of assault at the Sandton police station on Sunday.

According to sources, Maphorisa was supposed to appear before court in the morning. In the afternoon, the court session was suspended for a further 10 minutes, as the magistrate said Maphorisa’s legal team was not ready to address the court.

Maphorisa, who was in the dock already, was then ordered down to offer his legal team an opportunity to thoroughly prepare for court proceedings.

Phongolo, wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and shades, was also in attendance together with her managerial team and family members.

Attempts to speak to Phongolo were thwarted by her manager, who shielded her from journalists.

The 29-year-old former TV presenter told the police on Sunday that she had a squabble with the Ba Straata hitmaker after confronting him about an argument at a gig on Saturday night.

She said in a statement: “I confronted him so that we can talk about our argument, which happened the previous night during his gig.”

The actress said the acclaimed music producer responded aggressively and started slapping her on the face.

“He held me, took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck,” Phongolo, who once starred in Generations: The Legacy as Namhla Diale, said.

The actress’ management team said at the time that Phongolo was with her road manager when she went to the police station to open a case of assault.

“We are still trying to gather how she is doing. I am seeing her in the next hour … We just need to actually figure out what is happening … She was with her road manager,” said Phongolo’s manager.

Maphorisa, who is also known as Phori, was allegedly arrested during the day after the Sandton police showed up at his house.

A source close to the case said the muso tried to get bail on the spot, but his attempts were turned down.

“He is facing a serious charge of assault GBV [gender-based violence] and he can only get bail in court for that, so he has to stay behind bars overnight before he can get bail,” said the source.

Phongolo and Maphorisa have been dating on and off for close to two years.

