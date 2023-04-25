Loadshedding puts brakes on Enyobeni tavern deaths trial

The Enyobeni tavern owners’ trial has been postponed to May 23 due to loadshedding.

Married couple Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, who are accused of contravening the country’s liquor laws by selling alcohol to persons under 18 years, appeared at the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.

The state had lined up a witness from the provincial liquor board, but prosecutors could not call the second witness because loadshedding was scheduled to take place.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state has a strong case against the couple, aged 52 and 43 respectively.

“We have a line-up of witnesses that will prove that these two are guilty,” said Tyali.

Twenty-one children between the ages of 14 and 17 died during an event at the Enyobeni tavern at Scenery Park in East London on June 26 2022.

Forensic investigations conducted by the Eastern Cape health department declared asphyxiation as the cause of death.

